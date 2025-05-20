CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday congratulated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, calling him a proud son of the nation for this historic honor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday congratulated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, calling him a proud son of the nation for this historic honor.

In his congratulatory statement, the Chief Minister said that General Asim Munir not only gave a new dimension to the professional leadership of the Pakistan Army but also his services in the defense of the country, law and order and promotion of national unity are a bright chapter in history.

He said that the strategy adopted under the leadership of Syed Asim Munir to deal with the challenges being faced by the country is characterized by foresight, insight and a spirit of national interest.

He said that the honor of Field Marshal is a recognition of his unparalleled military leadership and unwavering commitment to the country and the nation.

The CM said that the role of the Pakistan Army has also been commendable for the development, peace and stability of Balochistan.

He expressed hope that under the guidance of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan would move further on the path of stability, development and security.