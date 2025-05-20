Open Menu

CM Bugti Congratulates Syed Asim Munir On His Promotion To Field Marshal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 10:17 PM

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday congratulated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, calling him a proud son of the nation for this historic honor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday congratulated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, calling him a proud son of the nation for this historic honor.

In his congratulatory statement, the Chief Minister said that General Asim Munir not only gave a new dimension to the professional leadership of the Pakistan Army but also his services in the defense of the country, law and order and promotion of national unity are a bright chapter in history.

He said that the strategy adopted under the leadership of Syed Asim Munir to deal with the challenges being faced by the country is characterized by foresight, insight and a spirit of national interest.

He said that the honor of Field Marshal is a recognition of his unparalleled military leadership and unwavering commitment to the country and the nation.

The CM said that the role of the Pakistan Army has also been commendable for the development, peace and stability of Balochistan.

He expressed hope that under the guidance of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan would move further on the path of stability, development and security.

Recent Stories

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his prom ..

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

3 minutes ago
 Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaug ..

Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..

3 minutes ago
 Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s ..

Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..

3 minutes ago
 Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address h ..

Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb K ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum

3 minutes ago
 Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

5 minutes ago
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal mani ..

Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..

5 minutes ago
 CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal

6 minutes ago
 Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

6 minutes ago
 PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser ..

PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad

6 minutes ago
 Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife

Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establis ..

Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan