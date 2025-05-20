Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi here visited National Museum on Tuesday.

Federal Minister inspected different sections of the historical National Museum where he was briefed about the artifacts being kept for exhibition.

During his visit, Aurangzeb Khichi also chaired a meeting with the officials of the National Museum.

National Museum is country's oldest museum where historical and archeological artifacts are showcased for archeologists and the general public.