Open Menu

Federal Minister For National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi Visits National Museum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:17 PM

Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum

Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi here visited National Museum on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi here visited National Museum on Tuesday.

Federal Minister inspected different sections of the historical National Museum where he was briefed about the artifacts being kept for exhibition.

During his visit, Aurangzeb Khichi also chaired a meeting with the officials of the National Museum.

National Museum is country's oldest museum where historical and archeological artifacts are showcased for archeologists and the general public.

Recent Stories

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his prom ..

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

3 minutes ago
 Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaug ..

Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..

3 minutes ago
 Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s ..

Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..

3 minutes ago
 Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address h ..

Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb K ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum

3 minutes ago
 Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

6 minutes ago
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal mani ..

Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..

6 minutes ago
 CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal

6 minutes ago
 Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

6 minutes ago
 PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser ..

PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad

6 minutes ago
 Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife

Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establis ..

Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan