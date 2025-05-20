Federal Minister For National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi Visits National Museum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:17 PM
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi here visited National Museum on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi here visited National Museum on Tuesday.
Federal Minister inspected different sections of the historical National Museum where he was briefed about the artifacts being kept for exhibition.
During his visit, Aurangzeb Khichi also chaired a meeting with the officials of the National Museum.
National Museum is country's oldest museum where historical and archeological artifacts are showcased for archeologists and the general public.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad
Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife
Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir3 minutes ago
-
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed3 minutes ago
-
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum3 minutes ago
-
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents6 minutes ago
-
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust in his leadership: R ..6 minutes ago
-
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal6 minutes ago
-
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal6 minutes ago
-
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad6 minutes ago
-
Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife9 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if it is ready2 hours ago