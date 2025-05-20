- Home
- Pakistan
- Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust in his leadership: R ..
Gen Asim Munir’s Promotion As Field Marshal Manifestation Of Nation’s Trust In His Leadership: Raja Hanif
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 10:14 PM
Chairman of Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Raja Muhammad Hanif on Tuesday said the promotion of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal was not only a military honour but also a manifestation of the trust and love of the entire nation in his leadership shown by him during the Operation Bunyanum Marsoos
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chairman of Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Raja Muhammad Hanif on Tuesday said the promotion of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal was not only a military honour but also a manifestation of the trust and love of the entire nation in his leadership shown by him during the Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
His military insight, unwavering leadership and loyalty to the homeland led Pakistan to a decisive historic victory, he said in a statement.
He congratulated Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir for the honour, saying he was the pride of the nation. Through his leadership during the ‘war on truth’ he gave a message to the world that Pakistan not only had the full capability of defending itself, but also had the power to give a befitting reply to any aggression.
He said,”We also salute those martyrs, ghazis, officers, soldiers and citizens who sacrificed their lives in this great battle and ensured the security of the borders of the homeland.”
Raja Hanif affirmed that the elevation of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir as Field Marshal was a recognition of the great traditions of the Pakistani Armed Forces and his services for national defence.
This honour, he added, was not only a testament to the personal leadership and capabilities of Field Marshal Asim Munir, but also highlighted the greatness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
The success of Bunyanum Marsoos was an important milestone for the security and stability of Pakistan, and under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army had rendered unforgettable services for that purpose, he said.
Recent Stories
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad
Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife
Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if ..
Rupee under pressure as economic concerns weigh on currency markets
CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal
Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQs of EPA
Price of 24-Karat gold increases by R300 per tola in Pakistan
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik meets refinery CEOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents17 seconds ago
-
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust in his leadership: R ..18 seconds ago
-
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal20 seconds ago
-
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal21 seconds ago
-
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad23 seconds ago
-
Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife3 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if it is ready2 hours ago
-
CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik meets refinery CEOs3 minutes ago
-
NDMA conducts national simulation exercise focused on flood, GLOF hazards3 minutes ago
-
MWMC to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Adha, says CEO6 minutes ago
-
PM takes President Zardari into confidence over promotion of Gen Asim Munir to Field Marshal6 minutes ago