Gen Asim Munir’s Promotion As Field Marshal Manifestation Of Nation’s Trust In His Leadership: Raja Hanif

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 10:14 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chairman of Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Raja Muhammad Hanif on Tuesday said the promotion of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal was not only a military honour but also a manifestation of the trust and love of the entire nation in his leadership shown by him during the Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

His military insight, unwavering leadership and loyalty to the homeland led Pakistan to a decisive historic victory, he said in a statement.

He congratulated Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir for the honour, saying he was the pride of the nation. Through his leadership during the ‘war on truth’ he gave a message to the world that Pakistan not only had the full capability of defending itself, but also had the power to give a befitting reply to any aggression.

He said,”We also salute those martyrs, ghazis, officers, soldiers and citizens who sacrificed their lives in this great battle and ensured the security of the borders of the homeland.”

Raja Hanif affirmed that the elevation of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir as Field Marshal was a recognition of the great traditions of the Pakistani Armed Forces and his services for national defence.

This honour, he added, was not only a testament to the personal leadership and capabilities of Field Marshal Asim Munir, but also highlighted the greatness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The success of Bunyanum Marsoos was an important milestone for the security and stability of Pakistan, and under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army had rendered unforgettable services for that purpose, he said.

