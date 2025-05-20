Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir

“We stand behind the armed forces of Pakistan. We were victorious this time, and we will always succeed in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) “We stand behind the armed forces of Pakistan. We were victorious this time, and we will always succeed in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan are Bunyan Marsus, unbreakable in our resolve. We have proven our mettle and remain committed to building a strong and prosperous Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.”

Sardar Masood Khan, Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, made these remarks during his visit to the Line of Control at Abbaspur, said a press release.

He paid tribute to the soldiers for their courage and resilience. The nation, he said, salutes them for their heroic defence of our motherland. He also offered prayers for the Shuhada—both civilians and armed personnel—who laid down their lives in the service of Pakistan.

In his trip, Sardar Masood Khan performed the groundbreaking of Masjid Ali Murtaza in Bagh, inaugurated the Girls High School in Abbaspur, and visited Bagh Grammar School.

These are all extraordinary philanthropic initiatives, generously funded and managed by Mr. Mahmood ul Haq, Azad Kashmir’s leading corporate leader and social entrepreneur — a proud son of the soil.

Sardar Masood Khan undertook a significant and impactful visit to the Line of Control (LOC) and surrounding areas, where he inaugurated key educational and community development projects, paid tribute to national heroes, and engaged with the local leadership and civil society.

Earlier, the former President performed the groundbreaking of Masjid Ali Murtaza, adjacent to MTBC Bagh, a symbolic step in the development of faith-based community infrastructure.

Later in the day, Sardar Masood Khan addressed a distinguished gathering of notables, religious scholars, government officials, and local body representatives in Potha, Abbaspur, at an event graciously hosted by Mr. Mahmood ul Haq at his residence. His address was a passionate affirmation of unity and patriotism.

Sardar Masood Khan visited Abbaspur, where he inaugurated the newly rebuilt Girls High School, a landmark educational initiative made possible through the generosity and vision of Mr. Mahmood ul Haq, a distinguished Pakistani-American entrepreneur.

The school has been comprehensively refurbished and now includes a newly constructed academic block for students and faculty, setting a benchmark for girls’ education in the region.

Earlier that day, he visited the Ashraf and Munira Hispital at Potha which was inaugurated by Sardar Masood Khan on July 1, 2019, established by Mr. Mahmood ul Haq — a vital health initiative now serving the people of Abbaspur and surrounding areas.

He also visited the Army Gun Post at Trothi, where he offered prayers for the martyrs (Shuhada) of Pakistan Army and Abbaspur, honouring their sacrifice and valor.

The former president also visited state-of-the-art Bagh Grammar School, an institution providing American-standard education to over 1,050 students, and the MTBC facility, a leading technology firm employing over 3,300 young graduates, primarily from Poonch and neighbouring districts.

A special tribute was paid to Mr. Mahmood ul Haq, one of the top Pakistani entrepreneurs in the United States, for his unwavering dedication to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. His investments in education, healthcare, and employment stand as a testament to his love for his homeland and his commitment to the welfare of its people.

The visit was accompanied and coordinated by Mr. Syed Asif Hussain Shah, former Additional Chief Secretary and former Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan, whose leadership and support ensured the smooth execution of this meaningful engagement.

Sardar Masood Khan’s visit underscored the spirit of resilience, unity, and progress that defines the people of Azad Kashmir and reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to build a stronger, more prosperous future.