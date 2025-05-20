Open Menu

Cash, Valuables Looted In Separate Incidents

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:14 PM

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens in two separate incidents reported in premises of Thatha Sadiqabad police station on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens in two separate incidents reported in premises of Thatha Sadiqabad police station on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Rizwan along with his friend Muhammad Zubair residents of 135/10-R were returning home from market on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, two unidentified armed robbers intercepted them near Chak No 125/10-R. The criminals held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 36,000 and mobile phones.

In another incident, Saleem Mughal was deprived of cash Rs 10,000, mobile phone and other valuables at gunpoint by two armed motorcyclists near Chak No 133/10-R.

Separate cases have been registered against unknown outlaws and investigations have been started, police sources added.

