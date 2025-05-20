Cash, Valuables Looted In Separate Incidents
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:14 PM
Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens in two separate incidents reported in premises of Thatha Sadiqabad police station on Tuesday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Unidentified armed robbers looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens in two separate incidents reported in premises of Thatha Sadiqabad police station on Tuesday.
According to police sources, Muhammad Rizwan along with his friend Muhammad Zubair residents of 135/10-R were returning home from market on motorcycle.
All of a sudden, two unidentified armed robbers intercepted them near Chak No 125/10-R. The criminals held them hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 36,000 and mobile phones.
In another incident, Saleem Mughal was deprived of cash Rs 10,000, mobile phone and other valuables at gunpoint by two armed motorcyclists near Chak No 133/10-R.
Separate cases have been registered against unknown outlaws and investigations have been started, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad
Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife
Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if ..
Rupee under pressure as economic concerns weigh on currency markets
CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal
Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQs of EPA
Price of 24-Karat gold increases by R300 per tola in Pakistan
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik meets refinery CEOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents18 seconds ago
-
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust in his leadership: R ..19 seconds ago
-
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal21 seconds ago
-
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal22 seconds ago
-
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad24 seconds ago
-
Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife3 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if it is ready2 hours ago
-
CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik meets refinery CEOs3 minutes ago
-
NDMA conducts national simulation exercise focused on flood, GLOF hazards3 minutes ago
-
MWMC to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Adha, says CEO6 minutes ago
-
PM takes President Zardari into confidence over promotion of Gen Asim Munir to Field Marshal6 minutes ago