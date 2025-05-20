The verdict in a defamation case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ahsan Iqbal against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Murad Saeed has been postponed once more, following a change in the judge overseeing the trial

The case, being heard at the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad, was scheduled for a decision. However, due to the transfer of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti, the hearing was instead taken up by Judge Hakim Khan. The change led to another delay in the court’s ruling.

Earlier, Judge Bhatti had reserved the judgment after listening to arguments from both sides. But now, it will be up to Judge Hakim Khan to announce the verdict.

Ahsan Iqbal has appeared in court and recorded his statement in the case. On the other hand, Murad Saeed has been represented by his legal team throughout the proceedings.

The case dates back to allegations made by Murad Saeed, accusing Ahsan Iqbal of corruption in the Sukkur-Multan Motorway project. In response, Iqbal filed a defamation suit demanding Rs10 billion in damages.