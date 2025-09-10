CM Bugti Lauds Role Of International Depts For Poverty Alleviation In Rural Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:18 PM
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the cooperation of international organizations for poverty alleviation and sustainable development in rural areas is commendable
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the cooperation of international organizations for poverty alleviation and sustainable development in rural areas is commendable.
He expressed these views while talking to IFAD (International Fund for Agricultural Development) Country Director Ms. Fernanda Thomaz called on him here.
They discussed in detail issues related to food security, agricultural development and strengthening the rural economy during the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the effects of climate change in Balochistan are being felt most on the agricultural sector, therefore, promoting climate-friendly agricultural measures is the need of the hour.
He said that agricultural production could be increased and food security to be ensured in the province through modern agricultural technology, climate-resistant crops and sustainable irrigation systems.
The chief minister said that the rural economy would be strengthened by making women and youth skilled and the provincial government could continue to take all possible steps for this purpose.
He said that projects to improve agricultural infrastructure, irrigation system and market access in Balochistan would be taken forward more quickly so that farmers would get opportunities to sell their produce at better prices.
The chief minister welcomed the cooperation of IFAD and said that joint initiatives for agricultural development and rural prosperity in the province would be continued in the future as well.
At the end of the meeting, the chief minister presented a shield to the IFAD Country Director.
Recent Stories
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel for immediate act ..
Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad” route
Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market
CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural area ..
All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan
Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adequate buffers: says SBP in Mid- ..
ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee
One killed, one injured in Khyber area
Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, extremism: Tarar
Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases
SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School
Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecurity at IGCF 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel for immediate action against heinous ..1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural areas1 minute ago
-
All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan1 minute ago
-
ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee5 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Khyber area5 minutes ago
-
Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, extremism: Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases5 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC work tirelessly to support flood victims58 seconds ago
-
Naveed Qamar reviews Malakatiar HP Bund, stresses emergency preparedness amid rising Indus water lev ..59 seconds ago
-
PMYP to train 2 million young people in disaster risk management: Rana Mashhood1 minute ago
-
ECP declares Rana Sanaullah winner of Punjab Senate by-election1 minute ago