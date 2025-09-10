CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural areas

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the cooperation of international organizations for poverty alleviation and sustainable development in rural areas is commendable.

He expressed these views while talking to IFAD (International Fund for Agricultural Development) Country Director Ms. Fernanda Thomaz called on him here.

They discussed in detail issues related to food security, agricultural development and strengthening the rural economy during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the effects of climate change in Balochistan are being felt most on the agricultural sector, therefore, promoting climate-friendly agricultural measures is the need of the hour.

He said that agricultural production could be increased and food security to be ensured in the province through modern agricultural technology, climate-resistant crops and sustainable irrigation systems.

The chief minister said that the rural economy would be strengthened by making women and youth skilled and the provincial government could continue to take all possible steps for this purpose.

He said that projects to improve agricultural infrastructure, irrigation system and market access in Balochistan would be taken forward more quickly so that farmers would get opportunities to sell their produce at better prices.

The chief minister welcomed the cooperation of IFAD and said that joint initiatives for agricultural development and rural prosperity in the province would be continued in the future as well.

At the end of the meeting, the chief minister presented a shield to the IFAD Country Director.