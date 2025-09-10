All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday said that the government is making all-out efforts to support flood-affected people.

The food items, medicine, camps and temporary shelter were being provided to flood-ravaged people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The chief minister of Punjab is taking special measures to help flood-stricken masses, he said.

Commenting on assessment for flood-related losses, he said that Federal and provincial governments would make an assessment regarding flood-related losses so that the funds could be distributed among the victims of floods on the basis of data.

To a question, he said a comprehensive mechanism would also be developed to avoid flood-related damages in future.