Naveed Qamar reviews Malakatiar HP Bund, stresses emergency preparedness amid rising Indus water levels

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) MNA and former Federal minister Syed Naveed Qamar, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Dharmoon Bhawani, SSP Haseeb Javed Memon and irrigation officials on Wednesday paid a detailed visit to the Malakatiar Indus River HP Bund.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner briefed him about the protective and safety measures taken by the district administration.

According to a handout, on this occasion, Syed Naveed Qamar emphasized that in view of the rising water levels in the river, emergency preparedness must be fully ensured so that any possible situation can be dealt with in time.

He further stated that the Malakatiar Haji Pur protective bund was safe and in a stable condition, as it had been rebuilt and reinforced after the devastating floods of 2010, which would allow the water to pass safely.

Syed Naveed Qamar also highlighted potential threats to villages located in the riverine (katcha) areas along the Indus River, pointing out that arrangements were underway to relocate around 8,000 people to safe locations.

He added that floodwaters from Punjab’s three rivers have now reached Guddu Barrage but the Sindh government and district administration have completed all necessary preparations to safeguard the people and their livestock.