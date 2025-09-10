Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases

The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday constituted a sub-committee to examine unauthorized cases registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in the provinces and determine their legal standing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday constituted a sub-committee to examine unauthorized cases registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in the provinces and determine their legal standing.

Chaired by Senator Syed Ali Zafar, the committee was briefed on the nature and scope of PECA-related cases filed at both Federal and provincial levels.

Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Waqar Syed informed the committee that no PECA cases had been registered against journalists in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). However, he revealed that 372 unauthorized cases had been filed by provincial authorities without legal mandate.

The committee also discussed public concerns raised by Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui regarding journalists’ safety, mobile phone hacking, and the spread of misleading messages.

In response to Senator Siddiqui, NCCIA Director Ayaz also highlighted the misuse of SIM cards, revealing that millions registered under deceased individuals were being used to send fake messages related to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) or other such frauds.

He added that Afghan refugees, permitted up to 10 SIMs each, were also misusing the facility. Measures are being taken to enhance transparency and implement stricter checks in the SIM issuance process. He further informed the committee that a Social Media Authority is being established to curb cyber fraud and advised the public not to share OTPs with anyone.

The recent assault on journalist Tayyeb Baloch by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers was reviewed, with the journalist personally briefing the committee on the threats and harassment he and his family had faced.

Senator Zafar emphasized the collective responsibility to uphold democratic values, noting that while journalists may pose difficult questions, violence must be avoided. He advised the committee to refrain from commenting further on the matter, as an FIR had already been registered.

Chairman Syed Ali Zafar commended the efforts of the Information Ministry, police, and journalist bodies for amicably resolving the issue of the illegal arrest of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) President Tariq Virk. Senator Pervaiz Rashid urged that justice be extended to Tayyeb Baloch in the same manner as it was to Virk.

Deliberations on the Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill 2025 were postponed until the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sarmad Ali, Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Pervaiz Rashid, Abdul Shakoor Khan, Jan Muhammad, Syed Waqar Mehdi and Senator Faisal Javed.Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ms Ambreen Jan, high ranking officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and RPO Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz and others.