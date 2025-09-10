One Killed, One Injured In Khyber Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and a woman sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack that took place near the Tirah area of Khyber, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, a man killed his brother after attacking with hand-grenade to settle a domestic issue.
A woman was also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital. The police team is investigating the matter.
