One Killed, One Injured In Khyber Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM

One killed, one injured in Khyber area

One person was killed and a woman sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack that took place near the Tirah area of Khyber, TV channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and a woman sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack that took place near the Tirah area of Khyber, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a man killed his brother after attacking with hand-grenade to settle a domestic issue.

A woman was also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were shifted to the hospital. The police team is investigating the matter.

