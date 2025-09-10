SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Madam Bushra Jameel has stressed for modern teaching methods and digital learning systems to enhance quality of education and training at Police Educator School

She was addressing a meeting of school staff at Police Line Complex. She highlighted the need to encourage curricular and co-curricular activities among students and said that early-grade children should be taught through improved and digital learning systems so they can keep pace with modern requirements. Innovative methods would not only sharpen academic abilities but also broaden the creative and practical skills of students, she added.

She said that secondary-level students and high achievers should be regularly encouraged and rewarded for their performance as recognition plays a vital role in motivating young learners.

She assured that every possible step would be taken to provide modern facilities and maintain high educational standards at the Police Educator School.

DSP Headquarters, DSP Legal, Principal Police Educator School and teaching staff were also present in the meeting.

