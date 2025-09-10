- Home
Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel For Immediate Action Against Heinous Crimes
Published September 10, 2025
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel has directed newly appointed District Investigation Branch (DIB) officers to ensure immediate arrest of the criminals involved in heinous crimes including robberies, motorcycle theft and cattle lifting cases
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel has directed newly appointed District Investigation Branch (DIB) officers to ensure immediate arrest of the criminals involved in heinous crimes including robberies, motorcycle theft and cattle lifting cases.
During a meeting with DIB officials at Police Lines Complex, she instructed the police officers to prioritize crackdown against drug traffickers and illegal weapon holders while employing modern investigative tools to accelerate the arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders.
She said that the elements involved in illegal detention, torture or inhumane treatment would face strict accountability as zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against misconduct within the police force.
She stressed the need for technical resources and intelligence-based policing to make operations more effective particularly against organized criminal networks.
She said that quick response and proactive strategies are imperative to restore public trust in the law enforcement system.
She said that protection of citizens’ lives and property is the foremost priority of Faisalabad police. Hence, every possible step would be taken to strengthen public safety, improve efficiency in investigation process and maintain strict vigilance against crime across the district, she added.
DSP Iftikhar Ahmed Joiya and Incharges of various circles were also present in the meeting.
