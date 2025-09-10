Commissioner, DC Work Tirelessly To Support Flood Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:18 PM
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has said that the administration will continue to support flood affected families until their complete rehabilitation
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has said that the administration will continue to support flood affected families until their complete rehabilitation.
He expressed these views while visiting various villages on Wednesday, including Murad Wala accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem.
During the visit, the Commissioner met with flood victims, taking direct feedback on relief operations and the performance of mobile health and livestock teams.
The Deputy Commissioner has set up a camp office in the affected area and is personally overseeing relief operations.
On the occasion, the DC briefed the Commissioner that affected families are being provided with three meals a day, dry rations, medicines, clean drinking water, animal fodder, and other essential facilities.
He informed that the teams are conducting surveys to assess damage to crops, homes, schools, hospitals, and other properties in areas where the water has receded. "Teams from various departments, including Health, Livestock, Rescue 1122, Irrigation, and Highways, are working 24/7", the DC added.
The Commissioner said that the river is currently flowing normally, and efforts are underway to complete the rehabilitation process as soon as possible, allowing affected families to return to their normal lives.
Recent Stories
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel for immediate act ..
Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad” route
Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market
CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural area ..
All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan
Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adequate buffers: says SBP in Mid- ..
ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee
One killed, one injured in Khyber area
Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, extremism: Tarar
Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases
SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School
Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecurity at IGCF 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel for immediate action against heinous ..3 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural areas3 minutes ago
-
All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan3 minutes ago
-
ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee7 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Khyber area7 minutes ago
-
Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, extremism: Tarar7 minutes ago
-
Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases7 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC work tirelessly to support flood victims3 minutes ago
-
Naveed Qamar reviews Malakatiar HP Bund, stresses emergency preparedness amid rising Indus water lev ..3 minutes ago
-
PMYP to train 2 million young people in disaster risk management: Rana Mashhood3 minutes ago
-
ECP declares Rana Sanaullah winner of Punjab Senate by-election3 minutes ago