Commissioner, DC Work Tirelessly To Support Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:18 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has said that the administration will continue to support flood affected families until their complete rehabilitation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has said that the administration will continue to support flood affected families until their complete rehabilitation.

He expressed these views while visiting various villages on Wednesday, including Murad Wala accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem.

During the visit, the Commissioner met with flood victims, taking direct feedback on relief operations and the performance of mobile health and livestock teams.

The Deputy Commissioner has set up a camp office in the affected area and is personally overseeing relief operations.

On the occasion, the DC briefed the Commissioner that affected families are being provided with three meals a day, dry rations, medicines, clean drinking water, animal fodder, and other essential facilities.

He informed that the teams are conducting surveys to assess damage to crops, homes, schools, hospitals, and other properties in areas where the water has receded. "Teams from various departments, including Health, Livestock, Rescue 1122, Irrigation, and Highways, are working 24/7", the DC added.

The Commissioner said that the river is currently flowing normally, and efforts are underway to complete the rehabilitation process as soon as possible, allowing affected families to return to their normal lives.

