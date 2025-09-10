ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee

Additional Chief Secretary Development (ACSD) Balochistan Zahid Saleem on Wednesday presided over a meeting of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Housing Scheme Committee

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary Development (ACSD) Balochistan Zahid Saleem on Wednesday presided over a meeting of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Housing Scheme Committee.

Director General GDA Moinur Rehman Khan attended the meeting through video link, in which an in-principle agreement has been reached on the establishment of the scheme.

While formal approval will be given in the next meeting, after which the launching phase of the scheme will commence.

While briefing the meeting, Director of Town Planning Shahid Ali said that the process of purchasing private land for the scheme is underway.

In this regard, the offers received from different people from different areas are being reviewed.

He said that the project would consist of a total of 500 acres, while work would be started on 200 acres of land in the initial phase.

This project aims to promote real estate investment in Gwadar, provide quality housing facilities to the public and increase the revenue sources of GDA.

The meeting directed that all rules and regulations and transparency should be ensured in the land purchase process, while the land use of the Gwadar Master Plan should be taken into account in determining the location for the housing scheme, so that a modern and quality housing project could be prepared.

Chief Engineer GDA Haji Syed Muhammad and Deputy Director Town Planning Abdul Razzaq were also present on the occasion.