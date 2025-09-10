PMYP to train 2 million young people in disaster risk management: Rana Mashhood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Programme launched its annual report on Wednesday, outlining its initiatives to empower the country's youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of PMYP, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that, considering the recent floods, the government has planned to train 2 million young people in disaster risk management over the next three years.

He said the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is being implemented under the policy of Engagement, Employment, Environment, and Education.

Scholarships and platforms are being provided for youth to present their ideas.

He stated National Innovation Awards have been launched for the youth, saying that Climate change is a major challenge, and Green Youth Clubs have been established in universities to raise awareness among students.

He further added that a volunteer force has been formed to assist in different sectors. Initially, the plan was to train 200,000 young people in disaster risk management, but this number has now been increased to 2 million over three years. “All over the world, young volunteers are at the forefront in times of natural disasters,” he said.

Khan highlighted that technical education is a strong focus of the programme. A modern software is being developed to educate young people in fields such as hospitality, healthcare, and information technology.

He said that a Digital Youth Hub has been launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, where 600,000 young people have registered so far, along with over 3,000 national and international companies, including Federal and provincial institutions as well as private firms.

The Digital Youth Hub provides information on job opportunities and other areas of youth interest.

All provinces and Pakistani embassies abroad are working with the programme to ensure access to opportunities both within and outside the country.

At present, there are 100,000 job opportunities available on the Digital Youth Hub, including those in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other emerging technologies.

He emphasized that young people are being provided opportunities in education, sports, and other fields purely on merit, without discrimination or political favoritism.

He recalled that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was Chief Minister of Punjab, he had also empowered the youth by distributing laptops and creating similar opportunities.

Khan said that more than 200,000 young people contributed feedback for Pakistan’s first National Youth and Adolescent Policy. The government is working day and night to empower the youth, which will enable them to progress further.

He also noted that more than 50 million young people in Pakistan are involved in e-sports. The country’s first E-Sports Federation and a Game Development Centre are being established.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme’s Talent Hunt Sports, 23 games are included to bring more young athletes forward.

Sports academies and sports technology labs are also being set up across the country.

Concluding his remarks, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that during the recent Pakistan-India conflict, Pakistan defeated India in every sector, including technology.