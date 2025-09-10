Pakistan’s Handicrafts Show Certain Potential In Chinese Market
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 11:18 PM
Pakistan's handicrafts, such as handmade carpets, jade products, brass handicrafts, blue pottery, wood carving, salt lamps, etc., have unique charm and cultural values
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's handicrafts, such as handmade carpets, jade products, brass handicrafts, blue pottery, wood carving, salt lamps, etc., have unique charm and cultural values.
These handicrafts have already shown certain potential in the Chinese market, and further expanding exports to China has a bright prospect.
These views were expressed by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute,a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing
With the continuous development of the Chinese economy, consumers' demand for characteristic handicrafts is constantly increasing. From the performance of Pakistani handicrafts at various exhibitions in China in recent years, we can see that the Pakistani handicrafts are deeply loved by the Chinese consumers.
He said that at large-scale exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), Pakistan's handmade carpets, camel skin lamps and onyx products attracted a large number of consumers and merchants.
In addition, with the expansion of China's mid-to-high-end consumer group, they have strong purchasing power and willingness to collect handicrafts with high quality and unique cultural connotations.
The friendly relations between China and Pakistan have laid a solid foundation for cultural exchanges and trade cooperation. Mutual understanding and appreciation in culture have enabled Chinese consumers to have a high recognition of the cultural values embodied in Pakistani handicrafts, he added.
He said that development of e-commerce platforms has provided a convenient way for Pakistani handicrafts to enter the Chinese market. Some Pakistani merchants have achieved impressive sales performance by selling their products through live-streaming and video platforms in China. Offline, an increasing number of Pakistani handicrafts are reaching Chinese consumers directly in various exhibitions and exclusive stores in China.
Recent Stories
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel for immediate act ..
Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad” route
Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market
CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural area ..
All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan
Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adequate buffers: says SBP in Mid- ..
ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee
One killed, one injured in Khyber area
Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, extremism: Tarar
Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases
SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School
Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecurity at IGCF 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad” route2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market2 minutes ago
-
Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adequate buffers: says SBP in Mid-Year Performance Rev ..10 minutes ago
-
FDA modernizes financial affairs to ensure transparency: Asif Ch2 minutes ago
-
FBR shares comprehensive transformation plan with business leaders, highlights digitalization effort ..2 minutes ago
-
Govt unveils roadmap for national wheat policy3 hours ago
-
ADB, CAREC designate Pakistan’s HSA among five Global Public Health Education CoEs3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Hong Kong Sign MoC to boost legal cooperation at ‘Belt and Road Summit’3 hours ago
-
CCP approves merger of European dairy Cooperatives3 hours ago
-
Indonesian Ambassador for strengthening bilateral economic, trade ties with Pakistan4 hours ago
-
SWCCI, PBBC sign MoU to foster trade between Pakistan & UK4 hours ago
-
13 development cases approved in Faisalabad, one deferred5 hours ago