CM Bugti reviews establishment of National Driving Licence Centre

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Thursday presided over the review meeting for establishing centre of National Driving License Authority in the province to provide training courses to drivers and facilitate them in getting driving licenses.

The official of Motorway Police briefing the chief minister regarding the initiative, said that around 300,000 driving professionals were needed in Europe and 100,000 in the middle East countries.

The authority would be also issued a C license, equivalent to international standards which would create employment opportunities for local people around the world.

The chief minister said the youth of Balochistan would be provided world-class professional training to produce quality technical human resources.

He added that basic speaking skills of Arabic, French and English language, along with driving would be imparted to the youth to equip them with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the youth would be trained in various fields to get employment opportunities in Europe and the Middle East enabling them to earn a graceful livelihood.

The chief minister said different avenues were being opened for the talented youth of Balochistan to fully exploit these opportunities.

The chief minister instructed the chief secretary to review the establishment of driving schools.

He also ordered Balochistan Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA) to review the establishment of driving schools under public-private and submit a report.