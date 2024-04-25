CM Bugti Reviews Establishment Of National Driving Licence Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Thursday presided over the review meeting for establishing centre of National Driving License Authority in the province to provide training courses to drivers and facilitate them in getting driving licenses.
The official of Motorway Police briefing the chief minister regarding the initiative, said that around 300,000 driving professionals were needed in Europe and 100,000 in the middle East countries.
The authority would be also issued a C license, equivalent to international standards which would create employment opportunities for local people around the world.
The chief minister said the youth of Balochistan would be provided world-class professional training to produce quality technical human resources.
He added that basic speaking skills of Arabic, French and English language, along with driving would be imparted to the youth to equip them with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.
Sarfraz Bugti said that the youth would be trained in various fields to get employment opportunities in Europe and the Middle East enabling them to earn a graceful livelihood.
The chief minister said different avenues were being opened for the talented youth of Balochistan to fully exploit these opportunities.
The chief minister instructed the chief secretary to review the establishment of driving schools.
He also ordered Balochistan Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA) to review the establishment of driving schools under public-private and submit a report.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Youth engagement, use of digital media amid fostering exchanges with countries on environment crucia ..13 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Mardan for polio campaign safety13 minutes ago
-
Struggle for Dera’s development to continue: MNA23 minutes ago
-
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted33 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Upper police arrest two accused with solar plate33 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan police arrest two accused with solar plate33 minutes ago
-
NHMP prioritizes safety of commuters & patrolling officers: SP NH&MP33 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office disposes of 10,386 complaints last year: Badshah Gul Wazir33 minutes ago
-
1000 E-Bikes to be given to students in five cities including Rawalpindi: Provincial Minister43 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles43 minutes ago
-
FC man shot dead in Bannu43 minutes ago