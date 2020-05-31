UrduPoint.com
CM Condole With DG Information Over Death Of Mother-in-law

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has offered condolences over the death of mother-in-law of Director General (DG) Information, Imdad Ullah.

In a condolence message issued here, KP CM prayed Allah Almighty for the eternal peace of departed soul. He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

