Dolphin Force Arrests 120 POs, 170 Dacoits During Current Year
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Dolphin force has arrested 120 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 170 dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during current year
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Dolphin force has arrested 120 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 170 dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during current year.
SSP Operations Javaid Hasan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that the Dolphin force performed excellent job and nabbed 120 POs and 170 dacoits while patrolling on various roads.
This force checked 190,000 suspected people and 166,000 motorcycles to arrest street crimes besides apprehending 400 target offenders during this period.
The Dolphin force also nabbed 350 weapon holders and recovered illicit weapons from their possession during current year, he added.
Recent Stories
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes
Passport fees update: Check latest details here
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption
Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours
Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Act ..
Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves, 6234 arrested in 241 days: F ..
German CG calls on Sindh Governor
Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects
Development of education sector, top priority of Govt: Provincial Minister of Un ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passport fees update: Check latest details here19 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered3 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption14 minutes ago
-
Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves, 6234 arrested in 241 days: FESCO spokesman15 minutes ago
-
German CG calls on Sindh Governor15 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects58 minutes ago
-
Development of education sector, top priority of Govt: Provincial Minister of Universities and Board ..33 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas MP demands action against illegal encroachments on LBOD, Dhoro Nala33 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF55 minutes ago
-
RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wardens55 minutes ago
-
Two youth drown in River Indus at Kohistan1 hour ago