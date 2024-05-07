Open Menu

Dolphin Force Arrests 120 POs, 170 Dacoits During Current Year

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

Dolphin force has arrested 120 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 170 dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Dolphin force has arrested 120 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 170 dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during current year.

SSP Operations Javaid Hasan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that the Dolphin force performed excellent job and nabbed 120 POs and 170 dacoits while patrolling on various roads.

This force checked 190,000 suspected people and 166,000 motorcycles to arrest street crimes besides apprehending 400 target offenders during this period.

The Dolphin force also nabbed 350 weapon holders and recovered illicit weapons from their possession during current year, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Job From Weapon

Recent Stories

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

3 minutes ago
 Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

3 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

19 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

3 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate sol ..

Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption

14 minutes ago
Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, E ..

Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours

35 minutes ago
 Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full pot ..

Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Act ..

15 minutes ago
 Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves ..

Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves, 6234 arrested in 241 days: F ..

15 minutes ago
 German CG calls on Sindh Governor

German CG calls on Sindh Governor

15 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

58 minutes ago
 Development of education sector, top priority of G ..

Development of education sector, top priority of Govt: Provincial Minister of Un ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan