Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Dolphin force has arrested 120 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 170 dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad during current year.

SSP Operations Javaid Hasan Bhatti said here on Tuesday that the Dolphin force performed excellent job and nabbed 120 POs and 170 dacoits while patrolling on various roads.

This force checked 190,000 suspected people and 166,000 motorcycles to arrest street crimes besides apprehending 400 target offenders during this period.

The Dolphin force also nabbed 350 weapon holders and recovered illicit weapons from their possession during current year, he added.