CM directs JPMC ED to continue best medical care to fire victims

(@FahadShabbir)

Twenty victims of a fire at a fireworks shop on M.A. Jinnah Road were brought to Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Twenty victims of a fire at a fireworks shop on M.A. Jinnah Road were brought to Jinnah Hospital.

Prof Dr Shahid Rasool, Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital, submitted a report to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

According to Professor Shahid Rasool, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the victims were provided with the best medical facilities.

The Chief Minister inquired about the nature of the injuries sustained by the victims. The Chief Minister directed that the victims continue to receive the best possible medical care until their discharge. He emphasized that no effort should be spared in the treatment and care of the victims.