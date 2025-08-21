CDA reclaims 210 kanals in anti-encroachment drive at Saidpur Model Village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive in Saidpur Model Village, reclaiming 210 out of 370 kanals of illegally occupied estate land, officials said on Thursday.

The ongoing operation, carried out on the directions of CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, aims to clear the historic village of unauthorized constructions and restore its planned development.

Deputy Director General Enforcement, Dr. Anam, is supervising the campaign. CDA teams demolished 11 illegal houses and 12 shops using heavy machinery.

“The Enforcement Wing has been instructed to compile detailed data on all remaining unlawful structures to ensure the complete eradication of encroachments,” the authority said in a statement.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site earlier this week to review the progress of both the anti-encroachment drive and beautification works.

He directed officials to continue “indiscriminate action against illegal constructions” and announced plans to establish outlets of well-known national food chains in the area.

According to him, the move will not only create employment opportunities but also provide citizens with a new recreational spot, enhancing the beauty of Islamabad.

The CDA has urged residents to cooperate with its enforcement teams and to report any cases of illegal occupation.

Authorities have also assured that the drive will continue until Saidpur Village is fully cleared, enabling its transformation into a “world-class recreational center.”

The centuries-old Saidpur Village, nestled at the foot of the Margalla Hills, has long been a popular tourist attraction.