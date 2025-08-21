AC Leads Daily City Monitoring, Flood Response
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:23 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima, the monitoring of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s "Suthra Punjab Program" and flood-affected areas is ongoing.
Campaigns and practical steps of the administration are underway to beautify the city of Sambrial and deal with the flood situation.
AC Ghulam Fatima said that the efforts have been intensified to ensure water flow due to the recent monsoon rains, work is underway to beautify the city at a rapid pace.
She is conducting a survey of the city on a daily basis and taking full action against illegal encroachments and carts obstructing the flow of traffic.
Similarly, under the Suthra Punjab program, the staff of TMA Sambrial is actively participating in cleanliness during the ongoing monsoon. Under the plantation campaign, planting and maintaining trees on the green belt is ongoing. The Airport Road has been cleaned and the pots have been decorated with beautiful colors, which has increased the beauty of Sambrial.
