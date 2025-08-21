Improving Infrastructure To Help Address Karachi Issues: Rana Ihsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Thursday said that provincial government should focus on improving infrastructure to avoid losses after rain in Karachi areas. There is a need to remove illegal construction and encroachments from different parts so that rain-related incidents and drainage problems could be avoided in future, he said
while talking to a private television channel.
Better planning and using budget in a proper manner could also address governance affairs in Karachi areas,
he said. In reply to a question about role of Pakistan People's Party in provincial parts of Sindh, he said that the party representatives had been ruling the province for the last many years and they are responsible to provide better services and facilities to the people.
