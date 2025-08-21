Disposal Station In Nasir Town To Be Operational By Oct 15
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 09:54 PM
Punjab Local Government Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed has said that the disposal station Nasir Town to be constructed in Sialkot will start functioning regularly from October 15, after which the wastewater treatment plant Kapur Wali and all water supply schemes will be completed by December 30 and all sanitation and water supply projects will be handed over to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sialkot
He said this while addressing a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office after the inspections of ongoing development projects under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP). The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Program Director PICIIP Umar Javed, Chief Engineer PICIIP Sheikh Tahir, MD WASA Abu Bakar Imran, City Manager Ali Khan and XEN Public Health Engineering Department Rana Abrar.
The Secretary Local Government directed the WASA officials to de-silt the old drains and lines before activating the new lines to be laid under the sewerage project so that there is no obstruction in the drainage system and better facilities can be provided to the public.
Later, Mian Shakeel Ahmed visited the office of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company and took a detailed look at the outsourced model introduced under the Suthra Punjab project.
He said that the modern waste management model will make it possible to provide better standards of sanitation to the citizens.
