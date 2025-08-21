Punjab govt hands over THQ Shakargarh, Zafarwal to Health and Population Department

The Punjab government has administratively handed back Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shakargarh and THQ Zafarwal from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) to the Department of Health and Population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has administratively handed back Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shakargarh and THQ Zafarwal from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) to the Department of Health and Population.

According to the notification issued here on Thursday, the decision was made in light of the 28th Provincial Cabinet meeting held on August 5. Both hospitals have also been formally detached from Narowal Medical College. The THQ Shakargarh and THQ Zafarwal will now fall under the administrative control of the Health and Population Department.