Pakistan, China urged to expand youth exchanges for stronger partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Experts from Pakistan and China on Thursday underscored the need to expand educational and cultural exchanges to deepen mutual understanding between the youth of both countries and strengthen the foundation of the all-weather partnership.

They were speaking at a webinar on “China-Pakistan Relationship: Youth Perspective” organized by the Asian Institute of Eco-Civilization Research and Development (AIERD), said a press release.

Dr. Zhang Ren Feng of Siachen University, China, noted that young Chinese students were eager to learn more about Pakistan’s governance, economy, and culture. He urged Pakistan to create more avenues for student engagement, stressing that such opportunities would help build long-term bridges of understanding.

Ms. Nabila Jaffer from the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) highlighted that Pakistani youth view China as a land of opportunity, especially in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

She said student exchange programs and scholarships should remain a priority. Welcoming China’s initiative to introduce a new K-type visa for STEM students and researchers, she said it reflected Beijing’s commitment to facilitating academic and professional collaboration.

Dr. Zhao Lei of Fudan University lauded Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of foreign policy and stressed the need for both countries to strengthen cooperation in economic development.

He said stronger economic ties would generate jobs and livelihoods for Pakistan’s youth, which was vital to channel their energy toward positive contributions to society.

Ms. Sadaf, speaking in the backdrop of the upcoming Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit to Islamabad, highlighted that Pakistan–China relations must now move beyond projects and infrastructure toward innovation corridors, youth collaboration, and regional integration.

She suggested that inclusion of Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and outreach beyond SAARC could promote both connectivity and reconciliation.

She noted that while bridges of infrastructure will remain important, the future will be defined by bridges of trust, innovation, and shared responsibility.

Concluding the discussion, Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of AIERD, said Pakistan and China had a history of achieving “miracles” whenever they worked together.

He cited examples such as the Karakoram Highway, Gwadar Port development, and civil nuclear cooperation, expressing hope that the younger generations of both countries would carry forward the same spirit to create new milestones in bilateral relations.