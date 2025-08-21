Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Under Water, Third Consecutive Day Of Rain Brings Misery

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Mirpurkhas is facing an unprecedented crisis as intermittent rain continues to batter the city for the third consecutive day, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpurkhas on Thursday

According to the details, the relentless downpour has severely affected both urban and rural areas, submerging low-lying neighborhoods and causing widespread disruption. Streets and houses in areas like Ismail Shah Colony, Ayub Nagar, Muhajir Colony, and Heerabad are inundated, leaving residents struggling to cope.

It was reported that the situation in rural areas is equally dire, with several mud houses collapsing in UC Turk Ali Mari, Sindhri, Goth Pir Bux, Nawab Noor Ahmed Goth, Kolhi Goth, and surrounding villages.

Affected families are now without shelter, adding to their misery. Reports of fallen trees and electricity poles have further complicated the situation, disrupting traffic flow on major roads.

According to weather forecasts, Mirpurkhas can expect moderate rain today with temperatures ranging from 37°C to 28°C and an 88% chance of rain. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

