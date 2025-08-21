Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism, reaffirms resolve to defeat menace: FO Spox

Pakistan joined the international community Thursday in solemnly marking the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, reiterating its unwavering commitment to eliminating the scourge in all its forms and manifestations

Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement, said the day serves as a reminder of collective responsibility to stand in solidarity with victims of terrorism, honour their memory, and reaffirm global resolve against this threat.

He noted that Pakistan has been one of the worst affected countries by terrorism, suffering over 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding US $150 billion. “Our security forces and people have shown unmatched resilience and made immense sacrifices to protect not only our homeland but also regional and global peace,” he added.

Ambassador Khan recalled recent terrorist incidents, including the Jaffar Express attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar, which claimed innocent civilian lives, including children. He stressed that terrorism in Pakistan is not an isolated phenomenon but “orchestrated, planned, and executed from across the borders.

Highlighting emerging threats, he pointed out new forms of terrorism such as fake news and misinformation campaigns, state-sponsored extra-territorial assassinations, and hydro-terrorism.

The Spokesperson also reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with oppressed peoples facing state terrorism, particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine. “Kashmiris continue to face systematic killings, arbitrary detentions, and enforced disappearances under Indian occupation, yet their resolve for self-determination remains unbroken,” he said. He added that Palestinians are enduring relentless aggression and human rights violations by Israeli forces, actions which amount to genocide.

Ambassador Khan emphasized that prolonged conflicts, foreign occupation, and denial of self-determination fuel extremism and terrorism, urging the international community to address these root causes comprehensively.

“As we honour the victims of terrorism, Pakistan calls for strengthened international partnership, dialogue, and cooperation to eradicate terrorism without discrimination and to extend meaningful support to victims and their families,” he concluded.