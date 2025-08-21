Crackdown Against Those Not Implementing Fixed Sugar Rates Ongoing
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 09:54 PM
A crackdown against those not implementing the fixed sugar rates is ongoing
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A crackdown against those not implementing the fixed sugar rates is ongoing.
According to the spokesperson of the Price Control and Commodities Management department here on Thursday, during last 24 hours, action was taken against 296 shopkeepers for profiteering on sugar prices. Across Punjab, 25 people were arrested, while 271 persons were fined.
So far, in actions against 33,820 people, 2,533 individuals had been arrested and cases had been registered against against 391.
Action was taken against 10 profiteers in Lahore Division, 52 in Gujranwala Division, 61 in Faisalabad, 09 in Sahiwal Division, 25 in Sargodha, 32 in Rawalpindi, 37 in Bahawalpur Division, 14 in D.G. Khan and 56 in Multan.
Spokesperson said that price control magistrates across the province were ensuring monitoring of sugar prices in open markets.
