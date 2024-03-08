CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday directed concerned departments to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package (QDP) in order to complete soon for facilitating people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday directed concerned departments to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package (QDP) in order to complete soon for facilitating people in the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting regarding the progress of Quetta development package here.

The chief minister also directed to start work on the service road of Saryab highway soon, adding that service road should be completed in six months instead of one year.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that measures would be taken to provide all administrative support including timely release of funds, adding that development plans should be made keeping in view the needs of at least the next 25 years.

He also directed that the Law Department to prepare recommendations for revision of the Land Acquisition Act.

Protected U-turns should be made on highways under the Quetta Development Package, he said and added that maintenance expenses could be met by commercializing important sites of newly constructed roads.

Earlier, the chief minister also took notice of prolong load shedding power and low pressure gas on complaints of public and ordered issue to present both top officials in the Balochistan Assembly CM Chamber on Saturday.