CM directs to constitute committee for jail reforms, prisoners welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A 17 member high level committee has been constituted for the welfare of prisoners and prison reforms.

The committee is constituted on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan will be the Convener of the committee while Additional Secretary (Prisons) will be the Secretary of the special committee. The special committee will comprise of Member Punjab Assembly Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ayesha Nawaz, Uneza Fatima, Syed Ali Raza Shah, ACS (Home), IG Prisons, DG Punjab Probation & Parole Service, former IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Osama Khawar Ghumman, Ahad Khan Cheema, Fatima Bokhari, Madeeha Talat, Mary James, Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail and a representative of Human Rights Commission.

On the direction of CM the constituted special committee will take stock of the situation of prisons across the province and put forth recommendations to bring improvements forthwith.

The committee will also submit proposals for the welfare of prisoners and bring improvements in the jail management system. The committee after holding practical consultations with the relevant stakeholders will bring reforms in the obsolete jail system. The committee will also work to remove the discrepancies between the prison rules and administrative matters.