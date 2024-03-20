CM Extends Leave Of SALU VC To Ensure Fairness Of Inquiry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended the leave of the under-inquiry Vice Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto for another 60 days with immediate effect.
According to a notification issued by the Universities and Boards Department, the Chief Minister while exercising powers vested under the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2018, has been pleased to extend the leave of SALU VC Ibupoto for another 60 days to ensure fairness and transparency of proceedings of the Fact Finding of Inquiry Committee.
