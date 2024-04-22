CM Felicitates PML-N Candidates On Victory In By-elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her felicitation to all Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates for their success in the by-elections.
She paid tribute to the voters for their active participation and commitment to democracy by exercising their right to vote.
In her statement, the CM said the success of PML-N candidates for the national and provincial assemblies was testament to people's confidence in PML-N policies, adding that conscious people had proved that they were fully aware of the correct use of their vote.
The chief minister said people had come to know that the leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was necessary for their development.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab would be taken forward, a journey of development will be faster every day. She highlighted that the PML-N was a real representative party of people. People had given it full confidence in transparent elections.
The CM also appreciated the efforts of the administration, police and other institutions for the peaceful conduct of the by-elections.
