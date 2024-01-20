CM inspects robotic stalls of students at Crescent School Shadman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Crescent Model Higher Secondary School at Shadman here on Saturday and inspected model stalls of students.

He expressed keen interest in the robotic models of the Crescent School students. Student Amar Jeet Singh and Ayan Raza presented the model of a robotic bridge. Hadi Azamat showed practical display of the cable car model and the female students presented the models of power generator and grasshopper.

CM appreciated creative abilities of the male and female students for making robotic models. He presented a cheque to a student named Muhammad Khizar Kamran for attaining top position in Physics during the Cambridge Examination.

CM at the end of the ceremony went close to the teachers, shook hands with them and inquired their well-being. He refreshed his past school memories with the teachers and embraced them.

Altaf Muhammad Saleem Secretary Crescent Education Trust stated that the CM being a Crescent alumni is a matter of great pride and distinction.

CM while addressing the International Academic Summit 2024 Ceremony being held at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School stated that he felt pleased after witnessing the vote counting machine being made by the female students. Nowadays, there is a great need for voting machines. The students along with attaining education should also focus their attention on the extra-curricular activities. They must attain education but should also participate in other activities as well. Taking part in the extra-curricular activities will give a great benefit to them in their practical lives. Mohsin Naqvi said that he is pleased to participate in a ceremony of an institution like Crescent School and it is a matter of great pride for him. 12 years spent in the Crescent School are memorable for him.

“When we were students, Crescent School was considered among the best schools of Lahore”. Once a time came, when people did not feel like telling about receiving education from the Crescent School.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that whenever he used to meet with Ahsan Bashir and his parents then they always talked about the betterment of the school. The incumbent Principal has paid a great attention to improve the conditions of the school. Crescent Model Higher Secondary School has attained better academic quality than before. “We were not provided with such latest facilities during our student life” he said. The condition of the school was average but the teachers were highly qualified. Mohsin Naqvi stated that these children are lucky for being provided excellent classrooms, labs and other facilities. It is heartening to know that the children of Sikh community are also getting education in the Crescent Model Higher Secondary school. There were less sports facilities in our time, now 39 kinds of various sports facilities are available in the school. Sports coaches are also available in the school. “I asked the administration to take care of the teachers” he said.

CM apprised that the Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal is also an old student of Crescent Model School and he has great liking for the Crescent Model School. “I am more than willing to contribute whatever I can for the improvement of the school” he added. A Chinese language is also being taught in the Crescent Model Higher Secondary School, he informed.

Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Chairman Crescent Education Trust Karamat Nazir Bhandari, Principal Rabia Anjum, Secretary School Education, Commissioner Lahore and officials concerned were also present.