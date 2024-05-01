Open Menu

CM KP Emphasizes Importance Of Hardworking Class For Societal Progress, Prosperity

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday emphasized the importance of honoring the dignity and rights of the hardworking class for societal progress and prosperity.

In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he highlighted the pivotal role of the labour force in national development and emphasized the need to ensure their well-being and rights protection.

The Chief Minister underscored that the prosperity and protection of workers are integral to any state's priorities, as they are the backbone of national advancement.

He stressed the importance of providing dignified employment opportunities for workers by integrating industrial training institutions and industries, further stating that the current provincial government recognizes the pivotal role of the labor class in the country's progress.

He said that the day calls for a renewed commitment from all sectors of society to address the welfare and issues facing workers, ensuring their active participation in decision-making processes.

It is essential for all stakeholders to collectively work towards the betterment of the labor force and address their concerns effectively. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government pledges to protect the rights of workers, give them their due place, and take pragmatic steps to resolve their issues effectively.

