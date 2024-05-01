CM KP Emphasizes Importance Of Hardworking Class For Societal Progress, Prosperity
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday emphasized the importance of honoring the dignity and rights of the hardworking class for societal progress and prosperity.
In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he highlighted the pivotal role of the labour force in national development and emphasized the need to ensure their well-being and rights protection.
The Chief Minister underscored that the prosperity and protection of workers are integral to any state's priorities, as they are the backbone of national advancement.
He stressed the importance of providing dignified employment opportunities for workers by integrating industrial training institutions and industries, further stating that the current provincial government recognizes the pivotal role of the labor class in the country's progress.
He said that the day calls for a renewed commitment from all sectors of society to address the welfare and issues facing workers, ensuring their active participation in decision-making processes.
It is essential for all stakeholders to collectively work towards the betterment of the labor force and address their concerns effectively. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government pledges to protect the rights of workers, give them their due place, and take pragmatic steps to resolve their issues effectively.
APP/ash
Recent Stories
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Labourers deserve special attention from all sections of society: Amir Muqam10 minutes ago
-
PPP to continue support to labourers: Bali10 minutes ago
-
Labourers play pivotal role in country's economy: Governor20 minutes ago
-
Human Rights Council of Pakistan playing important role in highlighting Kashmir dispute: Saghar20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city30 minutes ago
-
World Labor Day being observed today33 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, weapons,narcotics recovered40 minutes ago
-
Governor emphasizes labors' role in economic development50 minutes ago
-
Five maunds meat of dead animals seized12 hours ago
-
China boosts 6G progress by accelerating R&D for key technologies12 hours ago
-
US State deptt delegation meets Acting FS12 hours ago
-
PM reiterates commitment to labourers' welfare12 hours ago