CM making sincere efforts for rehabilitation of flood affectees: Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan on Monday said that CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was making sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of flood affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan on Monday said that CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was making sincere efforts for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

According to official sources here, he said the CM had decided to increase the financial assistance for the family members of those who lost their lives in floods.

He said, Relief camps were established in all flood-hit areas as per the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister and dry ration and food hampers were being provided in these camps.

Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said that CM had constituted a 24-member 'Disaster Management Ministerial Committee' and frequent meetings of the committee were being held under the supervision of CM Parvez Elahi for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said the CM and Punjab Chief Secretary were continuously in touch with each other for rehabilitation of flood affectees.