CM praises sanitation arrangements on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has commended the district administrations and the solid waste management companies for making good arrangements across the Punjab on the Eid-ul-Azha days.

He said that the solid waste management companies and the administration performed their duties with dedication and whole-heartedly to maintain cleanliness and keep the environment clean.

Usman Buzdar said that although the sanitation arrangements in the cities were good, there was need for more improvement as a clean environment was a sign of a healthy society.