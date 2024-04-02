CM Punjab takes action on Bahawalnagar student rape

Following the disturbing incident of a student's kidnapping and rape at Islamia University's Bahawalnagar Campus, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has swiftly intervened on Tuesday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Following the disturbing incident of a student's kidnapping and rape at Islamia University's Bahawalnagar Campus, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has swiftly intervened on Tuesday.

Expressing grave concern, CM Maryam Nawaz has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Instructing IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar to furnish a comprehensive report on the incident, CM Maryam emphasized that those responsible for such heinous crimes must face severe punishment without delay.

She reiterated her firm stance against violence towards women, declaring it as her 'red line'.

The Chief Minister's directive underscores the government's commitment to ensuring justice and safety for all citizens, particularly women, in the province.

