CM Punjab Takes Action On Bahawalnagar Student Rape
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Following the disturbing incident of a student's kidnapping and rape at Islamia University's Bahawalnagar Campus, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has swiftly intervened on Tuesday
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Following the disturbing incident of a student's kidnapping and rape at Islamia University's Bahawalnagar Campus, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has swiftly intervened on Tuesday.
Expressing grave concern, CM Maryam Nawaz has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.
Instructing IG Punjab Dr.
Usman Anwar to furnish a comprehensive report on the incident, CM Maryam emphasized that those responsible for such heinous crimes must face severe punishment without delay.
She reiterated her firm stance against violence towards women, declaring it as her 'red line'.
The Chief Minister's directive underscores the government's commitment to ensuring justice and safety for all citizens, particularly women, in the province.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues
National child abuse prevention month kicks off
UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..
Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot
Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor
Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues6 minutes ago
-
National child abuse prevention month kicks off6 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian students11 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water6 minutes ago
-
Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilities6 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schools, hospitals16 minutes ago
-
Thousands Quran copies distributed at two Holy Mosques during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
CM orders master plan for cities uplift in DG Khan division16 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding shifting Pervaiz Elahi to jail6 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar district crackdown on Ramadan violations6 minutes ago
-
Police khidmat markaz facilitates 12,237 citizens during the last month6 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in Bahawalnagar6 minutes ago