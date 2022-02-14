(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about recovery of the dead body of a 13-year-old girl in Kamoke.

The chief minister directed an early arrest of the accused. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the provision of justice.