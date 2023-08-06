Open Menu

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Visits Train Accident Site In Sarhari

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 07:40 PM

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah visits train accident site in Sarhari

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived at Nawabshah on a short visit Soon after his arrival, the Chief Minister visited the emergency ward of Peoples Medical University Hospital and checked bed to bed of the victims of Hazara Express tragedy.

The Divisional Commissioner Nawabshah Muhammad Abbas Baloch briefed the Chief Minister over the tragic train incident.

Later talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that as per information gathered 30 casualties out of three are women and one is admitted at Sakrand while 29 dead bodies were brought to PMC.` He said that total injured passengers were 110, which might increase as passengers were still stranded in bogies.

CM said the ill-fated Hazara Express met with an accident near Sarhari which is a very tragic incident.

He said that the cause of the accident could be ascertained after complete investigation of the mishap.

He directed hospital administration to provide better treatment facilities to injured people and also. appealed to people of Nawabshah, particularly media persons to vacate the hospital and give time to doctors for treatment of victims.

He said that doctors have also advised him to avoid visiting the ICU however he has appealed to the media to vacate the hospital and also tell people to give space to doctors and medical staff.

CM urged rushing people to give space to relatives of injured and dead passengers to visit them.

CM advised doctors for better treatment of the victims. Doctors said that Peoples Medical University Hospital has enough capacity to treat the victim but in more specialized treatment the victim could be shifted to Karachi or another hospital.

CM said that he would visit the incident site. He said that He has talked to Khawaja Saad Rafique who said that some passengers are still stranded in one of the bogies where rescue work is in progress adding the two relief work trains one from Kotri and one from Rohi have left for the incident site.

He said that a complete list of deceased passengers would soon be released for information of grieved relatives.

CM instructed hospital administration to give briefing to the media regarding the prevailing situation of treatment after every hour.

On other hand PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro expressed deep grief over the Hazara Express tragedy and appealed to party leaders and workers to extend helping hand for immediate medical assistance and treatment to victims. Nisar Khuhro said that he equally shares the grief with the relatives of train victims. Regarding investigation into the incident, Khuhro said that the incident requires a complete investigation.

