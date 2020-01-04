CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 05

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Sindh Zone has announced that CNG stations will remain opened all over Sindh on Sunday (Jan 05)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Sindh Zone has announced that CNG stations will remain opened all over Sindh on Sunday (Jan 05).

The General Secretary APCNGA Sindh Zone, Sayed Wali Warsi informed that due to availability of gas in SSGC system, all CNG stations in Sindh will remain opened on January, 05 from 08:00 a.m to 08:00 p.m in the evening.

abd/nsr