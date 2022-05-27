Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed grief on the sad demise of renowned Pakistani Mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed grief on the sad demise of renowned Pakistani Mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara.

The ISPR Director General shared the condolence message of Army Chief on his official Twitter handle.

"May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen," the COAS said in his message.