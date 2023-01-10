UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Approves Road Construction Projects

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Commissioner approves road construction projects

Commissioner Maryam Khan chaired meetings of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) and Divisional Sugar Cess Committee, here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Maryam Khan chaired meetings of the Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) and Divisional Sugar Cess Committee, here on Tuesday.

Approval was given for construction and repair of 7-km road from Mian Da Bana village to Kals Sharif via Chak Sada in Sargodha district, while the estimated cost of the project was Rs164.9 million.

In another meeting of the Divisional Sugar Cess Committee, six schemes of construction and repair of roads were approved for easy transportation of sugarcane from fields to mills.

Two schemes of construction of a road in NA-97, one each in PP-89, 90, 91 and 92 were also included.

The commissioner told the meeting there would be no compromise on the quality and pace of development projects.

She directed the officers concerned to utilise all available resources to ensure completion of development projects within stipulated timeline.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Imran Ranjha and Director Development Bilal Hasan besides officers of departments concerned participated in the meeting.

