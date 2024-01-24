Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah on Wednesday presided over a meeting regarding election preparations.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the repair and electricity works of missing facilities and polling stations affected by floods should be completed soon in all the districts and where there is no facility of electricity, solar or battery should be installed and alternative arrangements should be made.

He said that all the DROs should install CCTV cameras at the polling station and during this time watchmen should also be appointed at each polling station.

The commissioner expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of repair work in some districts like Matyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Badin.

He issued strict directives to SE Buildings to complete the repair work of the washroom, fence and lighting without any delay.

He said that a meeting should be held with the transporters and Police to make arrangements for transport of necessary material to polling stations.

Syed Khalid Hyder Shah said that a meeting should be held to inform the candidates about the code of conduct of elections and a warning should be issued to violators of the code of conduct.

Speaking in the meeting, DIG Hydabad Tariq Dharejo issued instructions to all the SSPs and said that the deployment of officials at sensitive, highly sensitive and normal polling stations should be finalized.

He said that in order to fill the gap of security officials, help should be taken from line departments including Irrigation, Scarp, and local government. DIG Hyderabad said that around 32,000 security personnel will perform duty in the Hyderabad region during the upcoming election. Whereas, out of 4431 polling stations of the Hyderabad region, 968 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 1388 as sensitive and 2075 as normal.

While giving a briefing, he said that seven officials would perform duty at the highly sensitive polling station, five officials at the sensitive polling station and four officials at the normal polling station.

Speaking in the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Matari Lal Dino Mangi said that in his district, thirty-five polling stations do not have boundary walls at all, so temporary 'Kanata' will be erected or construction of precast walls should be allowed.

Speaking at the meeting Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan said that half of the polling stations in Tando Muhammad Khan have not had electricity for years. For this, like the previous local government election, solar plates and batteries should be provided. SSP Rohail Khoso said that many polling stations in Badin are sensitive, so resources should be increased there.

The meeting was attended by the Regional Election Commissioner SSPs, DCs, ROs and SE Buildings.

