Commissioner Dera For Ensuring Transparency In Distribution

Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:48 PM

Commissioner Dera Mohammed Javed Marwat Thursday said that the transparency factor should be ensured in the assistance provided to the beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Program besides directed the officials concerned to take prompt security during distribution across the district

He said this while chairing a high level meeting regarding the distribution of sponsorship to the beneficiary of the program. He said transparency should be ensured in aid distribution to the needy people in the light of the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Syed Imtiaz Shah, Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Amir, District Police Officer Dera Hafiz Mehmood, Focal Person BISP, Officials of the Ihsan Program and Secretary to Commissioner.

During the meeting, Commissioner Dera was given a detailed briefing on the locations and arrangements and security plans allocated for providing assistance to the beneficiaries under the Ihsan Sponsorship Program.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Dera Javed Khan Marwat said that the Ihsan Sponsorship Program was a good move by the government to help the poorer and the downtrodden, especially those affected by the partial lockdown in the wake of the Corona virus.

He directed the police department to ensure the security of all designated places in Dera Division. During the meeting, issues related to wheat procurement were also discussed in the Dera Division. Commissioner Dera Mohammed Javed Marwat said that special task should be setup for matters like monitoring, requirements and procurement of wheat production so that there is no shortage in this regard and procurement of wheat as per requirement should be made possible by any means.

