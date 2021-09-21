UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Action Against Pollution Creating Units

Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all five districts of the division for further acceleration of crackdown on pollution creating industrial units in the region.

On the directives of the Divisional Commissioner, the district administration of all five districts of the division has launched a crackdown on pollution creating industrial units.

In this connection, a team of the district administration, Khyber comprising of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Abdul Qayyum and Tehsildar Mullagori, Shehzad Khan inspected the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for drainage system of marble processing units in Mullagori.

After review of the SOPs fixed for industries, the team directed the owners of marble processing units to install the announced drainage system within a period of one week.

