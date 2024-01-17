Commissioner directs DCs to monitor prices of commodities

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay surprise visits of markets and control prices of daily use items and take strict action against profiteers besides seal their shops and impose fine

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to control prices of daily use items and ensuring sale of commodities at government fixed rates.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Sanaullah Rindd and other officers while other Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.

Commissioner warned that no trader would be allowed to plunder poor people through artificial price hike and strict action would be taken against profiteers and for this checking of lists of daily use items displayed in shops should be ensured on daily basis in district and raids to be conducted in markets .

He also instructed all DCs to visit at least five health centers and schools in their jurisdiction and review availability of facilities being provided in the centers and highlight laxity.

He also review construction work carried out by the Public Health Engineering department.

DCs giving briefing to the meeting said that from 17 November 2023 to 15 Jnauary 2024 as many as 925 cases of profiteering were reported and fine worth Rs 23,49399 were recovered from profiteers.

DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi apprised the meeting District price control committee registered 34 cases of over pricing on which 164000 fine was imposed, similarly 80 complaints of profiteering were registered in Jamshoro where 10,9000 Rs were collected.

DC Dadu informed that about 285000 Rs were collected in the district on 13 reported cases. DC Matiari informed that Rs.32400 was collected on 149 reported cases.

DC Tando Allahyar informed that as many as 189 cases were registered in the district on which Rs 165200 were recovered.

Similarly 83 cases were registered in Badin and Rs 979300 were collected as a fine, in Thatta Rs 344200. In Tando Muhammad Khan 83 cases were registered and Rs. 83199 were collected while in Sujawal an amount worth Rs. 87200 was imposed on different profiteers.

The Commissioner expressed his pleasure and Directed Deputy Commissioners to update their data on their portal and also submit their progress report on daily basis.