Open Menu

Commissioner Directs DCs To Monitor Prices Of Commodities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Commissioner directs DCs to monitor prices of commodities

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay surprise visits of markets and control prices of daily use items and take strict action against profiteers besides seal their shops and impose fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah has directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay surprise visits of markets and control prices of daily use items and take strict action against profiteers besides seal their shops and impose fine.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to control prices of daily use items and ensuring sale of commodities at government fixed rates.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Sanaullah Rindd and other officers while other Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.

Commissioner warned that no trader would be allowed to plunder poor people through artificial price hike and strict action would be taken against profiteers and for this checking of lists of daily use items displayed in shops should be ensured on daily basis in district and raids to be conducted in markets .

He also instructed all DCs to visit at least five health centers and schools in their jurisdiction and review availability of facilities being provided in the centers and highlight laxity.

He also review construction work carried out by the Public Health Engineering department.

DCs giving briefing to the meeting said that from 17 November 2023 to 15 Jnauary 2024 as many as 925 cases of profiteering were reported and fine worth Rs 23,49399 were recovered from profiteers.

DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi apprised the meeting District price control committee registered 34 cases of over pricing on which 164000 fine was imposed, similarly 80 complaints of profiteering were registered in Jamshoro where 10,9000 Rs were collected.

DC Dadu informed that about 285000 Rs were collected in the district on 13 reported cases. DC Matiari informed that Rs.32400 was collected on 149 reported cases.

DC Tando Allahyar informed that as many as 189 cases were registered in the district on which Rs 165200 were recovered.

Similarly 83 cases were registered in Badin and Rs 979300 were collected as a fine, in Thatta Rs 344200. In Tando Muhammad Khan 83 cases were registered and Rs. 83199 were collected while in Sujawal an amount worth Rs. 87200 was imposed on different profiteers.

The Commissioner expressed his pleasure and Directed Deputy Commissioners to update their data on their portal and also submit their progress report on daily basis.

Related Topics

Poor Fine Visit Sale Hyderabad Progress Price Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Sujawal November Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidar ..

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov

2 minutes ago
 IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marria ..

IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case

5 minutes ago
 Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journa ..

Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi

5 minutes ago
 Traders demand to shift the poultry market from ci ..

Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city

5 minutes ago
 China achieves high quality development targets in ..

China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG

9 minutes ago
 ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsAp ..

ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

9 minutes ago
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to on ..

Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam

9 minutes ago
 Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK ..

Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman

9 minutes ago
 Weather ,environment plays important role in asthm ..

Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar

9 minutes ago
 Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to allevi ..

Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Musha ..

3 minutes ago
 Election campaign gains momentum in KP as politica ..

Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attra ..

3 minutes ago
 Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan