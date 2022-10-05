Commissioner enforces Section 144 in Hyderabad Division

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon while exercising powers has imposed Section 144 Cr

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon while exercising powers has imposed Section 144 Cr.

P.C. in all districts of the division with immediate effect till October 9, 2022.

According to an announcement here on Wednesday, the Commissioner under Section 144 Cr. P.C.

imposed a ban on pillion riding, carrying and display of all types of weapons, hate speeches as well as playing audio and video clips which could harm feelings of the people of other sects.

Under the said order, he also imposed a ban on assembly of five or more persons except gatherings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in all districts of Hyderabad division till October 9, 2022.