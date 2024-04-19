Commissioner For Integrated Efforts To Make Karachi Encroachment-free
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Friday said that all the departments concerned need to work together to get rid of encroachment in the city.
He was chairing a meeting in his office to review efforts to eradicate encroachment in the city.
He said that the deputy commissioners anti-encroachment force, land ownership agencies and police should make coordinated efforts.
Director anti-encroachment force Raja Tariq informed the meeting about the progress of the encroachment removal from the government land, details of the procedure and future planning to eradicate the encroachment.
It was decided that the deputy commissioners will take effective measures to prevent encroachment from the cooperation and help of the relevant institutions.
The commissioner said that the deputy commissioners should prepare a list of encroachments in their respective areas and take steps with the help and cooperation of the police and the relevant civic bodies and the anti-encroachment force.
In the meeting, it was decided that immediate measures will be taken with the cooperation and help of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other civic bodies to prevent the rickshaws that obstruct the flow of traffic on the streets and footpaths.
